Asian esports giants Talon announce Valorant squad

Talon have announced its entrance into Valorant with the signing of three Filipino players.

Talon, know across various esports like League of Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and Overwatch, has announced its entrance into the Riot Games tactical FPS Valorant. The organization has signed three players from the Philippines to start its squad, Mark Ed ‘markL’ Lester, GabbyDiz and gnaru.

According to the announcement, the team is looking to compete in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers in the Philippines.

That Challengers tournament feeds into the Asia-Pacific qualifier for major tournament like Valorant Masters. The open qualifier for the event starts on April 30.

Advertisement

HERE ARE YOUR FIRST THREE VALORANT RECRUITS TO THE TALON FAMILY 💥 ♦️ GabbyDiz

♦️ gnaru

♦️ markL Support them in the upcoming VCT open qualifiers, starting soon.#VALORANT #RIOT #SOARWITHTALON pic.twitter.com/3TrYeMPTnI — TALON (@Talon_esports) April 21, 2022

Talon announced its entrance into VALORANT in March

PSG Talon originally announced its entrance into the Valorant scene last month in a short post. The esports organization is based out of Hong Kong but fields rosters with players from different South Asian countries.

The organization entered the Philippine market in 2021 with its DOTA 2 roster.

“We have been big fans of the game since its release in 2020 and seen the success of VCT across the globe last year. We know that the Philippines has world class talent and look forward in strengthening the country’s representation on the international stage,” CEO of PSG Talon Sean Zhang said in the March announcement.

Advertisement

All three players on the new roster have been competing in Valorant since 2021, with gnaru and markL participating in First Strike in 2020.

Both GabbyDiz and ganru have competed together on Bestial while markL was last seen on OK, a Vietnamese team, in the VCT Vietnam circuit. None of the three have made it to a major tournament in Valorant, or into the APAC qualifying tournament for Valorant Masters or Champions.

The team will need to field two more players to compete in VCT with the qualifying tournament starting up in their region on April 30.