All Valorant skin bundles: tiers, weapons, prices - Dexerto

One of the coolest things about Valorant is the range of beautiful and expertly-crafted skins that you can equip to make your weapons stand out. Here’s a rundown of every skin in Riot Games’ FPS, as well as everything you need to know about them.
Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games in the world. Drawing influence from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, the game and its esports scene have been an instant success.
Alongside the colorful abilities that make Valorant stand out among competitors, another aspect of the game is its skins. Riot Games have always had a knack for developing beautiful skin designs and executing them flawlessly, and Valorant is no exception.
Below you’ll find a detailed list of what skins are available in Valorant, how they are priced and how to get them. However, we need to start off slow, so let’s begin with the skin tier lists.
Skin Price tier in Valorant
Just as in other Riot Games series, skins in Valorant are ranked by tier. Select tier is the lowest and therefore cheapest skin line, with Exclusive sitting at the other end of the scale. Let’s dive right into the base prices for each tier and their associated icons in the store:
- Select Edition (SE), blue circle: 875 VP (~ $7) per individual skin, 3,500 VP (~$32) per bundle.
- Deluxe Edition (DE), green rhombus: 1275 VP (~$12) per individual skin, 5,100 (~$47) per bundle.
- Premium Edition (PE), upside down pink triangle: 1775 VP (~$17) per individual skin, 7,100 VP (~$75) per bundle.
- Ultra Edition (UE), yellow diamond: 2475 VP (~$25) per individual skin, 9,900 VP (~$100) per bundle.
- Exclusive Edition (XE), upside down orange pentagon: Varies.
Each skin has its own custom animations, reload, sound effects and death animations. Some can even evolve as you level up your weapon, changing the way that the look and react.
Wait, Valorant has evolving weapon skins?
The short answer is yes, Valorant has evolving skins, but these are only available for some weapons and skin lines. In order to start levelling up your skins you need to partake in the Battle Pass Challenges and start earning Radianite Points.
We’ve got an extensive guide on Radianite skins right here for you, so make sure you’re up to speed before you start deciding which skins to save up for.
As you level up skins they’ll start to do different things, such as include new animations, sounds and more. The higher your weapon’s level, the cooler the skin, so it’s absolutely worth the grind to be able to flex how hard you’ve worked.
OK great, so where can I buy Valorant skins?
Skins are available through Battle Pass missions as well as in the store, and often come as all-inclusive bundles upon release.
Individual skins rotate every 24 hours, so if you see something you like it may be worth adding it to your collection.
However, most skins never leave the store so there’s no rush. After all, Riot drop new skins semi-frequently so you never know what’s around the corner!
All Valorant skins from the highest to lowest tier
Below is all of the skins in Valorant listed from highest to lowest tier in alphabetical order. The weapons these skins are available for are beneath each picture.
Exclusive
Singularity (Evolves)
Available for:
- Ares
- Phantom
- Sheriff
- Spectre
- Melee
Ultra
Elderflame (Evolves)
Available for:
- Frenzy
- Judge
- Operator
- Vandal
- Melee
Premium
Glitchpop
Available for:
- Bulldog
- Frenxy
- Judge
- Odin
- Melee
* The Glitchpop bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.
EGO by Onetap (Evolves)
Available for:
- Ghost
- Guardian
- Stinger
- Vandal
- Melee
G.U.N (Evolves)
Available for:
- Bucky
- Classic
- Operator
- Spectre
- Melee
Ion (Evolves)
Available for:
- Bucky
- Operator
- Phantom
- Sheriff
- Melee
Nebula
Available for:
- Ares
- Guardian
- Phantom
- Sheriff
- Melee
Oni (Evolves)
Available for:
- Bucky
- Guardian
- Phantom
- Shorty
- Melee
Prime (Evolves)
Available for:
- Classic
- Guardian
- Spectre
- Vandal
- Melee
Reaver (Evolves)
Available for:
- Guardian
- Operator
- Sheriff
- Vandal
- Melee
Sovereign (Evolves)
Available for:
- Ghost
- Guardian
- Marshal
- Stinger
- Melee
Spline (Evolves)
- Classic
- Operator
- Phantom
- Spectre
- Melee
Deluxe
Aristocrat
Available for:
- Ares
- Bulldog
- Sheriff
- Stinger
- Vandal
Avalanche
Available for:
- Classic
- Marshal
- Phantom
- Spectre
- Vandal
Prism
Available for:
- Ares
- Ghost
- Operator
- Phantom
- Stinger
- Melee
Sakura
Available for:
- Ares
- Classic
- Sheriff
- Stinger
- Vandal
Select
Convex
- Bulldog
- Judge
- Operator
- Sheriff
- Spectre
Galleria
Available for:
- Bucky
- Classic
- Guardian
- Marshal
- Phantom
Luxe
- Ghost
- Judge
- Operator
- Spectre
- Vandal
Rush
Available for:
- Ares
- Bulldog
- Frenzy
- Judge
- Phantom
Smite
Available for:
- Classic
- Judge
- Odin
- Phantom
- Melee
Battlepass Skins
Battlepass skins are earned by purchasing the Battlepass and earning XP. These cannot be bought, so get them before they’re gone!
Act 1
DOT EXE
Available for:
- Ghost
- Judge
- Odin
- Vandal
Couture
Available for:
- Bulldog
- Frenzy
- Marshal
- Stinger
Kingdom
Available for:
- Bucky
- Classic
- Phantom
- Spectre
- Melee
Act 2
Hivemind
Available for:
- Ares
- Shorty
- Spectre
- Vandal
- Melee
POLYfox
Available for:
- Bulldog
- Guardian
- Judge
- Sheriff
Red Alert
Available for:
- Bucky
- Classic
- Operator
- Stinger
Act 3
Electroflux
Available for:
- Bucky
- Classic
- Sheriff
- Stinger
Jade
Available for:
- Ghost
- Judge
- Phantom
- Spectre
Ruin
Available for:
- Guardian
- Marshal
- Shorty
- Vandal
- Melee