All 2024 Valorant offseason tournaments: Americas, EMEA, CN & APAC

Riot Games has announced the offseason slate for professional Valoran teams across the Americas, EMEA, China, and APAC regions. Keep track of the OFF//SEASON event calendar here.

Valorant Champions 2024 is in the home stretch, and multiple teams are already making moves to improve their VCT rosters for the 2025 season. Riot has again approved multiple tournaments across its regions for teams to test their new squads against other top and tier 2 competition.

The Valorant developer revealed 32 events, including online tournaments and big LAN events hosted by organizations and outside organizers like Red Bull.

Below, you can find what the offseason will look like across the Valorant world after Champions comes to an end outside of Game Changers and VCT Ascension.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games The crowd at Valorant Champions 2022.

This article will be updated as more information about these tournaments is released or more events are added to the calendar.

VCT Americas offseason Valorant tournaments

Neon Dream Invitational – Sept 16 – 17

MEG Qualifiers – Sept 27 – 29

Red Bull Home Grounds NA Qualifier – Sept 29

Sentinels Showmatch — Oct 9 & Oct 22

Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 3 — Oct 12-13

SUPER STARS Showmatch — Oct 19

Sen City Classic — Nov 1-3

MEG Finals – November 23

VALORANT Underground (LAS) — Dec 2-8

VALORANT Underground (LAN) — Dec 9-15

VCT EMEA offseason Valorant tournaments

Lioness Cup VALORANT — Oct 19 – 25

Superdome 2024 Phase 1 — Oct 27- Nov 1

Coastal Combat Qualifiers – Nov 18 – 27

Red Bull Home Ground — Nov 20 – 23

Spike Nations International Phase — Nov 25 – 30

Superdome 2024 Playoffs — Nov 28 – 30

Spike Nations Grand Finals — Dec 3 – 4

Coastal Combat Main Event – Dec 3 – 11

VCT CN offseason Valorant tournaments

Shanghai Esports Masters – Dec 6 – 7

East Asia Tri-Cup – Nov 21- Dec 1

VCT Pacific offseason Valorant tournaments