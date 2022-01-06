5 things Valorant needs in 2022

As we’re halfway through Valorant’s second year, we’re starting to get a gist of the game’s landscape for years to come. With more new features being added to Valorant every patch, nothing is out of the question. Here are five things we’d like to see added to Valorant in 2022.

Released in June 2020, Riot’s tactical first-person shooter Valorant took the genre by storm. With an estimated 12 million active players each month throughout 2021, the game isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

With more agents, maps, and features being added to Valorant constantly, there’s definitely not a lack of content that keeps the game refreshing for players. However, there’s a couple of things we’d like to see in 2022.

New game modes in Valorant

Since release, we’ve seen Valorant go from just casual and ranked queues to multiple different game modes that players can choose from – such as Spike Rush, Deathmatch, Escalation, Replication, and the Christmas LTM Snowball Fight.

However, there are many opportunities for more modes to be implemented from other first-person titles like Call of Duty. Popular modes like Capture the Flag could have their own Valorant spinoff – Capture the Spike. Even the fan-favorite Prop Hunt could be a great mode in Valorant.

Update range and practice modes

Valorant’s range was a nice addition to the game for players to get a quick warmup before queuing into a long and grueling match. However, your above-average players would agree that more could be added to improve it tenfold.

While the practice bots for aim training are useful for their purpose, more training exercises similar to what we see in aim trainers such as Aim Lab could greatly benefit players trying to improve their skills.

On the other side of the range, where you can practice spike planting and defuse – there’s an obvious option for more scenarios to be added. A scenario where 50 bots attempt to retake the site could be an excellent warmup.

A new Valorant social system

A competitive game like Valorant has the need for a great communication system. However, Valorant’s social system has proven to be lackluster as players have outlined major changes that are needed.

With players feeling like the “developers care very little about the social system,” an entire overhaul could be a great chance to make the game more refreshing and friendlier for playing with friends.

From buggy in-game chat and private messaging systems, there’s a lot of work that could be made. Improvements to the friend request and list that blocks all incoming requests once you reach a limit is an area for the devs to look at.

Valorant in-game player statistics

While the developers have done a great job implementing an in-game leaderboard to show who’s the current highest-ranked player, it lacks a lot of other interesting statistics.

Currently, if players would like to see their stats like KDA, playing time, and headshot accuracy just to name a few, they’re forced to seek third-party websites and applications.

Updates the leaderboard system that includes other stats that are often sought would be an appreciated addition by many players.

Valorant Radianite rework

Valorant’s Radianite points are an alternative form of in-game currency that allows players to upgrade and evolve their weapon skins.

Currently, there only ways to obtain Radianite points are through the battle pass, and well… buying them. With a new set of skins releasing every patch, the need for Radianite points is quite high when wanting to upgrade your weapons.

However, the Radianite points you receive when leveling up your battle pass don’t outweigh the amount you need to upgrade the skins you desire. This forces many players to purchase Radianite points which can be pretty pricey on top of the brand new skin they just bought.

An entire rework on the Radianite system might not be completely necessary, however, an easier way to obtain the points perhaps through weekly challenges or leveling up your account could be a neat change.

From the stats we’ve seen, Valorant shows no intention of slowing down anytime soon. Whether the FPS community likes it or not, Valorant is here to stay for a long time.

Riot is dedicated to the game for years to come, and they’ll surely have a lot in store for players in 2022 whether they take these changes on board or not.