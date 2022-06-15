4-time Valorant Champ Annie steps down from Cloud9 White

Cloud9 announced on June 15 that Annie ‘Annie’ Roberts has stepped down from the Cloud9 White roster and move to content creation. She will be replaced by Bob ‘Bob’ Tran.

With Cloud9 White, Annie won four North American Game Changers titles along with the women’s tournament FTW Summer Showdown in 2020. The 25-year-old was a part of MAJK, the free-agent team that would eventually be picked up Cloud9.

In her time on the team, Cloud9 White only lost a handful of maps in the women and underrepresented gender’s tournament and never lost a series in qualifying or the main event.

Annie released a Twitlonger about her decision to step down, citing unhappiness in competing and mental burnout.

Today @Annie_Dro steps down from the Cloud9 White competitive roster and joins our Stream Team as a content creator. Thank you for being part of such a legendary roster and we're glad you're staying! 💙 pic.twitter.com/oOmvsBSO4d — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) June 15, 2022

“The first year of the team I had played eight hours a day or scrims and review, then streamed for 4+ more hours because I really wanted to make content. But I also wanted to ‘catch up’ to the other players who had been playing tac fps since they were babies and decided that playing the game constantly would be the way to do that,” she wrote.

Annie is an accomplished streamer outside of esports, playing multiple titles with Twitch Ambassador status, and boasts over 55,000 followers with an average viewership of about 84 people according to TwitchTracker.

Her last big accomplishment with the team was winning Game Changers Series 1 in 2022 without dropping a map.

Annie’s replacement Bob

Continuing our legacy of success, a new 5th joins Cloud9 White Welcome to the team @QueenBobsta! pic.twitter.com/Gi3EoPYktx — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) June 15, 2022

Bob is an all-around player from Austrailia that previously competed on Soniqs Esports in North America. She has also stepped in for multiple women’s rosters in her time in the country and was released by Soniqs on March 28, 2022.

The new-look squad will compete in the next Game Changers even starting on June 20. The roster will be competing for a spot at the Game Changers international LAN tournament set to take place on November 15 in Berlin.