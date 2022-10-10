100T Asuna gives his take on rumored Sentinels Valorant roster

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

100 Thieves’ Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk has played down concerns that communication will be an issue for Sentinels if they land the LOUD duo of Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Bryan ‘paNcada’ Luna.

Recent reports have suggested that Sentinels are close to bolstering their ranks with Sacy and paNcada — both of whom played roles in LOUD’s title-winning campaign at Valorant Champions 2022.

The Brazilian duo will reportedly join Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo, who is expected to commit to Sentinels, Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone, and Rory ‘dephh’ Jackson on a star-studded VCT 2023 roster that should contend for titles. Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino, who initially said that he was not leaving Sentinels, has been offered a substitute role, though he could also leave during the off-season.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Sacy and paNcada are reportedly close to joining Sentinels

Ever since Sentinels’ interest in LOUD’s duo was revealed, there have been communication concerns surrounding the Brazilian players and how the language barrier might affect the team inside the game. Sacy has done several interviews in English throughout his career, but paNcada’s grasp of the language remains a big question mark.

Asuna plays down communication concerns

On his stream, Asuna argued that, while Valorant is a game that requires constant communication, “a lot of it is generalized”. A five-minute conversation, he added, is all that the team should need to come up with a game plan.

“As long as you know your numbers, the callouts, and the philosophy behind calling…” he told his viewers. “You can also make words that dumb things down so you don’t need to speak a whole sentence.

“You can set up codewords for spots and for calls where you do certain stuff. Also, their English could just improve.”

The new Sentinels roster will attend the VCT Kickoff Tournament, which will take place between February 14 and March 5 in São Paulo, Brazil. The event will feature the 30 teams with which Riot Games has partnered for the international leagues in EMEA, Asia-Pacific and the Americas.