100 Thieves Valorant sign Sean Gares & DDK

100 Thieves have signed former VCT casting duo Dan ‘DDK’ Kapadia and Sean Gares to lead its Valorant team in 2022.

The two are coming off shock retirements to their casting career after being omitted from Riot Games’ upcoming VCT 2022 Masters event in Reykjavik. The news sent shockwaves through the community who were surprised that Riot wasn’t going to feature their prominent casters.

Now, DDK and Sean Gares are back in the scene and will lead 100T’s Valorant team as its General Manager and Head Coach, respectively.

The org is going one step further by bringing on DDK’s Immortal Minds alum Michael ‘Mikes’ Hockom as its next Valorant Assistant Coach.

The next chapter of #100T VALORANT starts now. Please welcome General Manager @ddkesports and Head Coach @seangares to 100 Thieves! pic.twitter.com/WG1aImwv4u — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) March 22, 2022

100T Valorant failed to get out of the Group Stage at VCT 2022 Stage 1 Challengers to make it to Masters.

DDK and Sean Gares will now be tasked to regroup the squad and figure out a winning formula to qualify for Masters 2 on to VCT Champions at the end of the year.

This story is developing…