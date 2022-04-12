100 Thieves Valorant head coach teases roster reveal

100 Thieves Valorant head coach Sean Gares has suggested that the unveiling of the organization’s new roster could happen “in a few days”.

In a Twitter thread in which he showed off the organization’s merchandise, Gares said that he, along with 100 Thieves general manager Daniel ‘ddk’ Kapadia, had been working on a “super cool piece about the roster from the compound.”

100 Thieves have had a tumultuous 2022 season as they have gone through major roster changes after ending the first week of VCT Challengers 1 without a win.

We recorded a super cool piece about the roster from the compound today. Y’all will know in a few days!❤️❤️❤️ Sorry, I was doing the ole esports ™ troll and didn’t even realize 😂 pic.twitter.com/poNCKajibj — Sean Gares (@seangares) April 12, 2022

The team then changed dramatically as their most recent additions, Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles and Hunter ‘BabyJ’ Schline, were released and replaced by loaned players Sean ‘bang’ Bezerra and Noah ‘jcStani’ Smith.

Advertisement

With these new players, 100 Thieves went 1-2 across the next three weeks of the league, finishing fourth in their group and missing the playoffs.

Potential signings

According to Dot Esports, 100 Thieves are looking to rebuild around bang and duelist player Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk, and have been practicing without Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold and Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin.

Hiko was the first player 100 Thieves signed to their Valorant team, back in 2020, with Ethan joining in February 2021 after switching over from CS:GO. Ethan was also the in-game leader for the team after the roster changes in 2022.

The same report mentioned that William ‘Will’ Cheng, Brenden ‘stellar’ McGrath, and Derrek ‘Derrek’ Ha had all scrimmed with the team, with the latter two reportedly close to signing with the organization.

Advertisement

Read more: Valorant star sinatraa announces return to competition

According to Gares, fans should know about any updates to the roster in the coming days. VCT Stage 2 Challengers is set to start on May 5 as teams regroup for another shot at international play and vie for points toward VALORANT Champions, the year-end event.