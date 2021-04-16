How 100 Thieves Made their comeback in the Valorant Champions Tour - Dexerto

After closing out the First Strike Championship in North America, 100 Thieves struggled to keep their form in Stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour. But on the back of an impressive run in Stage 2, are they now stronger than ever?

Following a lackluster showing in the first Stage, 100 Thieves needed to rebound in a big way. With the signing of former CSGO pro player Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold, they were looking to achieve just that.

With more time to build their synergy, some intriguing compositional swaps came through. Ethan was now on Sage while Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella made his return to Omen. These adjustments couldn’t have worked out better for the revamped lineup as they cruised through the Stage 2 qualifiers.

Advertisement

After a few quick wins they were through to the Upper Bracket finals against Envy. It was here that young gun Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk dropped a whopping 74 kills to close out the series.

Suffering just a single map loss in their Grand Finals win against XSET, 100 Thieves proved they’re a force to be reckoned with once again. If they’re able to keep the momentum rolling, another Major victory could be well within reach.