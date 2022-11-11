100 Thieves to debut new Valorant roster at Red Bull Home Ground

Based in Indiana, Declan McLaughlin is an esports reporter for Dexerto Esports covering Valorant, LoL and anything else that pops up. Previously an editor and reporter at Upcomer, Declan is often found reading investigative stories or at the bottom of a multiplayer leaderboard. He has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Indiana University You can contact him at [email protected]

Red Bull has announced that 100 Thieves will join the field of Valorant teams competing at the Red Bull Home Ground tournament held in Manchester, England, next month.

The third edition of the Red Bull Home Ground will take place between December 9-11, with the event featuring some of the best squads from Europe and one North American team in 100 Thieves.

Other participants include Team Vitality, Team Liquid, FOKUS Clan, FUT Esports and BIG. The latter two teams qualified through the Turkish and EMEA qualifiers, respectively.

Team Vitality and Team Liquid will debut their new rosters for the 2023 VCT season at the event as both squads have undergone changes in the offseason. But fans are most excited to see the new-look 100 Thieves team.

100 Thieves to showcase new addition at Red Bull Home Ground

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games 100 Thieves will debut former XSET breakout star Cryocells.

Fans will be able to see the new 100 Thieves Valorant roster in action with the organization’s most recent acquisition in Matthew ‘Cryocells’ Panganiban in the lineup and Michael ‘Mikes’ Hockom as head coach.

100 Thieves have not participated in any offseason tournaments as a group so this event will serve as a test for the squad ahead of the VCT Kickoff tournament in Brazil in February 2023.

G2 Esports and Team Liquid were the previous winners of the Red Bull Home Ground, which is famous for its home-and-away format. This year’s event will be the first with a North American team battling for the top spot.