100 Thieves sign CSGO pro Ethan to Valorant squad - Dexerto

100 Thieves have announced a brand new addition to their Valorant squad: none other than former Evil Geniuses CSGO pro player Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold.

Ethan was a mainstay for both NRG and Evil Geniuses during his five-year career in CSGO, but retired in February 2021 to try and make it in Valorant, like so many other Counter-Strike players before him

Like a lot of other orgs, 100 Thieves has been building and tweaking their Valorant roster since the esports scene for Riot’s new team shooter got up and running in 2020.

On February 28, 2021, it was officially announced that Ethan would be taking the starting place of Quan ‘dicey’ Tran, who has since been moved down to the inactive roster.

Welcome @ethanarnold to 100 Thieves VALORANT! Ethan has been competing in CS:GO for the past five years, marking this his official debut in VALORANT. We’re excited to support his transition and can’t wait to see him compete with the team! #100T pic.twitter.com/BmuZYTJqos — 100T Esports (@100T_Esports) February 28, 2021

100 Thieves last came out on top in the First Strike North American online tournament back in December of 2020, but the team has had a bit of a rough time finding the podium since then.

Fan’s will be hoping Ethan can bring them back to the pinnacle of Valorant esports, but we’ll have to wait and watch the matches to know for sure.