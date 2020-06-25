100 Thieves in talks with Team Highground to complete Valorant squad

With interest in Riot’s new competitive first-person shooter, Valorant, ramping up, many of the largest esports organisations in the world are looking to get in on the ground floor and acquire the best talent now.

100 Thieves signaled their intentions to build a Valorant squad when they entered the scene by acquiring Counter-Strike veteran Spencer 'Hiko' Martin on June 4th to head up a team they would go on to build around him.

Advertisement

That team looks like it could very well be Highground – a roster that has shown some promise in open online cups.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO72NuUrNGM

Sources close to the players informed Dexerto that they are currently in talks with the organisation, and that those talks are at an advanced stage.

Advertisement

However, given that the team is comprised of five players already, one of the up-and-coming roster was going to be surplus to requirements.

Jaden 'Vegas' James, 18, looks likely to be the player that will not be making the move with his soon-to-be former colleagues.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The same sources say this is unrelated to his skill or fit within the team, but rather that Martin will likely fill a lot of the roles that he currently plays.

Advertisement

If the move is officially finalized, the 100 Thieves Valorant roster would look like this:

Spencer 'Hiko' Martin

Zachary 'Venerted' Roach

Keane 'Valliate' Alonso

Diondre 'YaBoiDre' Bond

Alfred 'Pride' Choi

If you're looking to stay in the loop with all of the Valorant roster moves, our dedicated hub keeps up to date on the latest players and news so you're not missing anything.

Read More: CSPPA looking to enter into partnership with Flashpoint League

And, as always, for the latest updates and news on the game itself, follow our Valorant Twitter @ValorantUpdates.