100 Thieves finalizing deal with XSET Valorant star Cryocells report says

The Valorant 2023 offseason is starting with a bang as 100 Thieves is in the final stages of signing Cryocells from XSET, according to a report from Dot Esports.

100 Thieves was one of the 10 teams selected for the Riot Games’ partnered Valorant leagues in the Americas. The organizations, along with the other nine, are now in the early offseason period where they need to sign players for the upcoming season by late October to present to the developer.

There is no word on who among the current 100 Thieves lineup will step down or move away from the team. The organization made Valorant Champions 2022 after two roster rebuilds and placed in the top 12.

Cryocells and XSET managed to place top six at the same event with the teenager making a name for himself on the international stage.

A new look 100 Thieves roster

XSET did not make it into the partnered league for the Americas. The team was reportedly in talks with G2 Esports to sign for the 2023 season as the organization believed that it would make the cut but was not invited after controversies surrounding the G2 CEO.

100 Thieves, and their general manager Daniel ‘ddk’ Kapadia, look like they are continuing their rebuild ethos of adding young and coachable talent into 2023. The organization previously looked into acquiring the young XSET star back when he was on SoaR around seven months ago according to the Dot Esports report.

Cryocells will get to show off his new red and black colors in February as the 30 partnered teams battle in the VCT 2023 Kickoff tournament in São Paulo, Brazil.