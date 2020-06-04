100 Thieves enter Valorant with Hiko as captain

Counter-Strike legend Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin has officially signed as the team captain for 100 Thieves’ Valorant team on June 4 and will be building a team to compete in the newly-forming esport.

The arms race for talent is heating up as orgs are vying to lock down strong Valorant prospects. Teams like T1, Cloud9, Sentinels, Gen.G, and more have made moves to get ahead of the curve for when the competitive scene takes off.

Hiko was approached by teams looking to create or bolster their rosters, but decided to sign with 100 Thieves, who are going to start crafting a Valorant lineup around the longtime pro.

“100 Thieves is an organization that I have looked up to for a long time,” Hiko said in the announcement. “After having talked to the management and the actual people I’ll be working with, their goals and my goals really aligned. Almost to a tee.”

Both are eager to put together a competitive team in the near future as he's already been playing and trying out possible prospects for the squad.

PogChamp Joined @100Thieves as a Professional VALORANT player - longer post later :) — 100T Hiko (@Hiko) June 4, 2020

So far, Hiko is the only professional Valorant player on the 100T roster, but he expects that to change soon as the organization looks to bring in more teammates in the coming months.

The Breach player will be looking for complementary pieces whose goals will align with his new team.

The American native brings years of not only lifting trophies in CS and showing off inhuman reactions but also fostering younger talents while still competing at high levels.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO72NuUrNGM

“People ask me about going pro at the age of 30,” Hiko said. “I think it's daunting for me to compete against people literally half my age. It’s a little scary, it makes me a little nervous. I think my goal, my plan, and my aspiration is to be the best team.”

Along with the announcement, Hiko officially announced his retirement from professional Counter-Strike as he is now going to focus his entire efforts on the new esport.

Due to the global health crisis, he is going to put off traveling to his new organization in Southern California but is eager to join up with them at the luxurious 100T Headquarters soon.