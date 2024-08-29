100 Thieves Asuna responds to rumor former Sentinels Valorant player is joining team

The offseason for Valorant esports is in full swing and there’s already talk about teams making moves. One report about 100 Thieves and its roster has been quickly shot down by Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk.

100 Thieves are in an interesting spot roster-wise in Valorant as all of its players are set to become free agents this year. The team is expected to re-sign its roster for the 2025 season, as the squad had a deep run at Masters Shanghai and barely missed out on attending Valorant Champions 2024.

A report from VLR leaker james on August 29 said 100 Thieves is trialing former Sentinels player Eric ‘Kanpeki’ Xu for a spot on the 2025 roster. Kanpeki has been a solid player in the North American scene and played for Tier 2 standouts Akrew and EZ5 before playing for Sentinels and TSM.

However, that report was refuted by 100 Thieves player Asuna less than an hour after it was posted.

“I mean I love Kanpeki as much as the next guy, but I don’t think 100 Thieves would trial my boy,” he said after reading the report during a livestream.

Players have denied trial rumors and roster reports in the past, as the benefits of confirming reports often outweigh the cons of keeping them secret as teams choose which players to sign and negotiate salaries.

While Asuna has laughed off the rumor, he is not a member of 100 Thieves management and might not be privy to who the franchise is potentially trialing or considering for the 2025 roster.

Kanpeki competed in the North American Challengers League in 2024, playing for Together We Are Terrific in Stage 1. Since then, he has bounced around a few amateur teams and posted on August 7 that he is looking for a team for 2025 in VCT Americas or the Challengers League.

The Valorant offseason is just heating up, and this rumor is just one of many that should be cropping up in the following weeks as players hit the open market and teams look to build title contenders.