10 players who shocked the world by switching to Valorant - Dexerto

Plenty of players dipped from games like CS:GO, Overwatch, and even League of Legends to get in on the hype of Valorant in 2020. However, there were some unexpected arrivals that truly shocked the esports scene.

From “what-ifs” to legends of their respective scenes, names big and small dipped to Valorant on its release. However, there were some surprising swaps that are still on everyone’s lips to this day.

Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom and Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen got their fresh start in the Riot FPS title from CS:GO, but there’s plenty more moves that kept the esports world on the edge of their seats. The best thing? There could be more to come in 2021, as it’s only just the beginning.

