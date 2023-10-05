Sayf shuts down idea that duelists can solo carry VALORANT teams

VCT EMEA League winner Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel says duelists are only as great as their teammates.

Insta-lock duelists have infested the VALORANT competitive queue since the game was released. As the agents who are supposed to deal damage and entry for a team, duelists are a key factor to winning matches.

Not all duelists have the ability to carry the game on their own. After all, VALORANT is a team game that relies on the collaboration of all members in order to succeed.

However, some duelists and ranked demons believe that duelists should be at the forefront of every team and have the kills to reflect it. This had led to the mentality that duelists can carry the game by themselves, which Sayf says is not the case.

Sayf reminds players VALORANT is a team game

Team Vitality’s Sayf had some insightful words for those trying to climb in ranked as a duelist. As someone who primarily plays popular duelists like Jett and Raze for his team, he has the knowledge to speak on this topic.

“You are only a GREAT duelist if you have GREAT teammates,” said Sayf. “Your own skill only takes you so far, but being able to use your teammates to further elevate yourself is a key factor in becoming one of the greatest. Try asking for utility in ranked, create a plan and win!”

Sayf puts emphasis on utility usage in ranked, something that some of the lower tier players may struggle with. As a five versus five title with almost 100 abilities across all the agents, there is more that goes into success that just gun skill alone.

As a professional player, Sayf’s goal with this tweet is to reach his audience who may be looking to improve their game. This is not only for the sake of growth, but also to encourage duelists to play with their teammates instead of on their own.