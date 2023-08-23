Warzone 2 players convinced cheater “rampage” is ruining Season 5

Warzone 2 fans are convinced that hackers are back and back in a big way following the Season 5 update, with some claiming they’re on a “rampage” now.

At some point or another, pretty much every multiplayer game out there has had an issue with hackers. Some can be funny and rather quirky hacks – like changing the color of your gamertag or creating a new game mode – but others, which focus on cheating, are much more harmful.

It’s been a constant battle for the Call of Duty: Warzone devs across the original battle royale and now into Warzone 2. The introduction of the Ricochet anti-cheat has done its job on some levels, with thousands of cheaters still being banned at regular intervals.

However, when it comes to Season 5, there have been a few early complaints about cheaters being back, and back with a vengeance.

Warzone 2 games are being ruined by hackers again

Those complaints have continued through the first few weeks of the new seasons, with many players claiming that hackers have been ruining matches again.

“Mine are literally full of cheaters, 3kd and I think I might be shadow banned, so many sub lvl 100 accounts with crimson and nuke skins, people aim hacking blatantly, it’s insane,” said one Redditor.

“Cheaters on a rampage currently in ranked,” another said. “There’s a lot of walling going on right now,” another commented. “Cheating, hacking, and walls have come back hard this season,” added another.

One player claimed that a few notorious cheat sellers have come back online, thus giving rise to an increase in hackers over the last few weeks.

As noted, Ricochet has been cracking down on cheaters but while single accounts can be quickly shadow-banned, having them permanently banned usually require a new wave. And, well, those just come and go, there’s no way of knowing when the next one will be. Hopefully its soon, though.