Summer House’s Kyle says Carl is “basically homeless” after messy Lindsay split

According to Carl Radke’s close friend and Summer House co-star Kyle Cooke, his breakup with Lindsay has been very intense for him.

One of the biggest breakups in reality TV in 2023 happened between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard.

Stars of the popular series Summer House, the couple shockingly called off their engagement in September and have gone their separate ways. Their breakup wasn’t mutual, either. Lindsay later claimed that Carl made the heartbreaking decision to end their relationship on his own.

Fellow Bravo stars, including Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach and their Summer House co-star Danielle Olivera, have publicly chosen sides of the split. The next to share their opinion is another one of their co-stars, Kyle Cooke.

Kyle & Lindsay haven’t always been on the best terms, so it makes sense that he has decided to side with Carl in their breakup. But, what wasn’t expected was the insider facts he just gave out.

Youtube Summer House stars Carl and Lindsay

Is Summer House’s Kyle Cooke on team Carl?

On October 25, Kyle spoke with E! News about Carl & Lindsay’s breakup and didn’t hesitate to advocate about how Carl was doing during their difficult time.

He said, “I think Carl has tried very, very hard to be as respectful as possible. Yes, he’s the one who called it off and he’s giving her space. He’s basically homeless letting her live in the apartment that they both pay for. But he drew the line in the sand.”

The reality TV star also further supported Carl by saying, “The poor guys trying to figure this all out in real time.”

Carl hasn’t publicly fact-checked Kyle’s comments as of yet. Kyle is currently starring in Season 3 of Winter House, available to stream now on Peacock.

To stay updated on Summer House and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.