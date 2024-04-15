Uncategorized

Queen of Tears is sticking to an old K-drama trope — but we’re not mad

Gabriela Silva

Queen of Tears has many hooked on its storyline, with the rom-com K-drama using one of the oldest tropes in the book — but it’s a perfect match no one is mad at. Warning: Slight Spoilers!

The premise of the K-drama centers on Hyun-woo and Hae-in’s troubled marriage, with Hae-in coming off as a cold and uncaring partner, even though they were once so deeply in love. Drama ensues when Hyun-woo has had enough and is ready to divorce her. But more chaos occurs when Hae-in drops the bomb that she’s going to die from cancer.

As Queen of Tears progresses, their new outlook on life changes their love story as Hae-in’s family goes through company turmoil and betrayal. By Episode 12, Hae-in and Hyun-woo have confessed their true love for each other and cleared the air of their troubles.

But the K-drama has tied in a well-loved and often-used trope that fits perfectly into the storyline: Hae-in and Hyun-woo unknowingly met as children, setting up a fated romance. This trope has been seen in more than a few K-dramas, from What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim to recent ones like Doctor Slump. 

When it comes to Queen of Tears, the trope was originally teased when Hae-in used Hyun-woo’s old MP3 player, a pink one with initials very similar to hers. The K-drama later revealed that Hae-in and Hyun-woo did meet as teenagers; Hyun-woo had developed a crush on Hae-in, but they never knew each other’s names.

In Episode 12, a post-credit scene intensifies the trope, revealing that Hyun-woo has always protected Hae-in. Hyun-woo’s mother shows Hae-in’s mother his childhood photo album. Among the photos, she sees one of him with a group of kids at a beach. 

She recognizes the beach, and Hyun-woo’s mother tells him he once saved a child from drowning. Queen of Tears proves the young boy who saved Hae-in from drowning was Hyun-woo. 

You can often spot this trope from a mile away, but in Queen of Tears, it means everything. It solidified that Hae-in and Hyun-woo were always meant for each other despite the contrast in their backgrounds. It also proves that Hyun-woo was always her protector without her realizing it. 

The K-drama adds the trope in a way that doesn’t feel cliche or boring. Instead, it feels right given that Hae-in has never felt loved by her family since her brother’s death. But Hyun-woo has always somehow been there for her. 

It adds a much-needed level of emotion as Hyun-woo becomes Hae-in’s knight in shining armor, pushing her to live life amid her oncoming death —the same way he originally saved her as a child. 

Queen of Tears is available to stream on Netflix and you can catch all K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024.

About The Author

Gabriela Silva

Gabriela is a Senior TV and Movies Writer for Dexerto covering Netflix, Disney+, K-Dramas and everything in between. She has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Fordham, and was previously a TV Writer for Showbiz Cheatsheet and List Witer for Screenrant. You can contact Gabriela at gabriela.silva@dexerto.com

keep reading
McDonald's secret menu
Uncategorized
Best McDonald’s secret menu items according to former employees
Maddy Kinkead
Madison Curbelo from The Voice
Uncategorized
The Voice viewers reveal reason they have to “fast-forward” through Season 25
Je'Kayla Crawford
Food
Birthday freebies at chain restaurants & how to get them: Starbucks, Dunkin’, more
Maddy Kinkead
venture ow2 concept art
Overwatch
Every Overwatch 2 hero will be available for free to everyone soon – including Venture
Patrick Dane

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.