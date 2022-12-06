When are Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon released in Pokemon Go?

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon have officially been revealed for Pokemon Go, but when do they make their debut in the game? We’ve got the release dates you’re looking for.

There are still plenty of Pokemon yet to make an appearance in Pokemon Go, including Mythicals and Legendaries, but two of the most anticipated arrivals are definitely Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon.

While standard Kyogre and Groudon have been available in Pokemon Go for years, their Primal Reversion forms have been strangely absent from the game. Fortunately, that’s all about to change.

If you’re looking to get your hands on these powerful beasts, we’ve got their release dates below.

Niantic

Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon will be released globally during Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn, which takes place from February 25, 2023, to February 26, 2023.

Trainers who attend the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event in Las Vegas from February 18, 2023, to February 19, 2023, will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon a week early.

Niantic

How to get Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon in Pokemon Go

While specific details haven’t been revealed yet, an official blog post for the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn event suggests that players will be able to encounter Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon by taking part in Primal Raids.

These will probably work similar to Mega Raids, where you’ll need to team up with other Trainers to defeat the Pokemon in battle, then stock up on some kind of Energy before you can temporarily activate their Primal Reversion forms.

This is all just speculation for now, of course, but considering that Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon are considered two of the most powerful Pokemon of all time, it seems likely there will be some restrictions on using them.

That’s everything you need to know about Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

