Pokemon TCG players are getting insane rare card pulls from Advent Calendars

Pokemon TCG fans are celebrating the holiday season with a trading card Advent Calendar. Players can find rare, winter promos, TCG boosters, sticker sheets, and keychains. Additionally, fans are pulling shockingly rare cards from the calendar packs.

The holidays are here for Pokemon fans, and TCG players have the chance to spend December opening an Advent Calendar loaded down with Booster packs and holiday Promo cards. The calendars, which were first announced early in the summer of 2022, have sold out on the Pokemon Center store, but are still available at major retail stores and on TCGPlayer.com.

The Advent Calendars offer a wide variety of items, including Ice-Type holiday promo cards of Pokemon like Beartic, Delibird, and Calyrex among others. TCG players will also find 6 assorted TCG booster packs and six 3-card fun packs to open and look through.

With many Pokemon TCG fans now several days into their Advent Calendars, many have found their first booster pack. The Day-2 pack was for the Evolving Skies expansion, which offers some of the most expansive and sought-after cards currently available for the Sword & Shield card lists.

Pokemon TCG fans are pulling Full Alternate Art cards from Advent Calendars

In a recent post shared by rtgeary on Reddit, the Pokemon TCG collector shows their first booster opening with a comment that reads, “Did I win the lottery in my countdown calendar?”

The image shows the extremely rare and popular Umbreon VMAX Alternate Full Art card. On TCGPlayer.com, the card sells for over $500, with some Near Mint cards even listed at over a thousand dollars.

Additionally, another Reddit user known as freshpicked12 shared a post of their son’s Advent Calendar pull, which features the Leafeaon VMAX Alternate Full Art card from the Evolving Skies expansion. This card is currently listed for over $180 on TCGPlayer.com.

While these pulls are amazing, it is important to note that the card list for the Evolving Skies expansion is quite large at 237 different options. Additionally, it is completely up to chance what cards players will pull.

Despite this, the Pokemon TCG Advent Calendars seem to be quite lucky for several fans. With plenty of days left to go, many looking for a rare holiday card pull may still be in for a treat.