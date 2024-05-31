MTG Modern Horizons 3’s Cursed Wombat is a great Golgari counter booster 

Modern Horizons 3’s Cursed Wombat provides a new way for MTG players to make the most of their +1/+1 counters, adding more fuel for Golgari decks to overwhelm opponents.

Cursed Wombat has an excellent passive effect for +1/+1 counter decks. Whenever +1/+1 counters would be put on Permanents you control, an additional counter of that type is added.

While this ability only triggers for each permanent once per turn, it can still be a significant boost to your counter output, turning initially weak Creatures into powerhouses over a small number of turns.

Unlike many Creatures with passive counter-boosting abilities, Cursed Wombat can more than hold its own in combat. Its initial 2/3 stat line may be nothing special beyond the first couple of turns, but thanks to its Adapt 2 ability, Cursed Wombat can easily bump itself up to a much more menacing 5/6.

A place where Cursed Wombat does especially good work is the popular Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander, The Wise Mothman. Mothman has seen more attention than any other Commander from the Fallout set by far, with countless players building decks around milling and building up counters.

Usually, counter doublers like Branching Evolution and Doubling Season have more of an impact in +1/+1 counter decks than cards like Cursed Wombat.

However, as The Wise Mothman will only put counters on Creatures in increments of one rather than huge bursts, cheaper options like Cursed Wombat, Winding Constrictor, and Hardened Scales that add on one additional counter rather than doubling are usually preferable.

These cards effectively have the same result as doubles with Mothman’s ability, while still leaving players with a great deal of mana open for other spells and abilities.

Whether you’re looking to level up one of MTG 2024’s most powerful Commanders, or are a longtime Golgari fan on the hunt for new deck options, Modern Horizons 3 has you covered with Cursed Wombat.