Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 244 spoilers finally tease Yuji Vs. Sukuna

After making us giggle with the hilarious fight between Kenjaku and Takaba, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 will give us the most anticipated battle. Yes, you guessed right, it’s time to cheer for Yuji as he has finally come for a face-to-face confrontation with Sukuna.

In JJK‘s previous chapter, Takaba and Kenjaku’s stage moments made everyone laugh, and that conversation ended with Yuta’s entry. Yuta appears at the last moment to land a surprise hit on Kenjaku.

In an instant, Yuta lands a deadly blow on Kenjaku and beheads the curse, leaving fans wondering if this is the end of the road for Kenjaku.

That was indeed one of the most thrilling moments for JJK fans; however, there are more surprises for the fandom to look forward to. Since Sukuna and Yuji’s confrontation has finally begun, everyone is excited to see what this week’s chapter offers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 to feature Yuji and Higuruma vs. Sukuna

The 244th chapter of JJK shifts its focus from Yuta and Kenjaku to Yuji and Sukuna as the former heads toward the battlefield with Higuruma. We see every sorcerer in a flashback while they prepare a plan against the king of curses. Kusakabe says they must decide who should jump in the fight and who should stay behind. However, Kashimo interrupts by calling it an all-out war; he believes everyone should be given a chance to fight Sukuna.

Kusakabe says that Miwa has vowed never to enter into a fight. The next moment, we see them talking about Kenjaku getting killed at the hands of Yuta if Gojo loses. Naritoshi apologizes as he would not participate in the battle and confirms that his main priority is his family, and he does not want them to suffer.

Kusakabe then mentions that the ones who have the potency to use RCT, and the ones who would not hesitate to sacrifice themselves in the fight, can come forward, and the other ones can take the back seat. Yuji tries to console Kamo by saying that he has greatly supported him so far. He also states that Choso was a terrible teacher. Higuruma chooses to chase Kashimo as he can use his CT to seize Sukuna’s CT.

Kashimo doesn’t seem confident, so he asks, “Do you seriously think I’ll lose? I’m getting pissed.” Hakari appreciates him for giving a significant spot to Gojo.

Imposing the death penalty

Kashimo asks Higuruma if he can impose the death penalty on Sukuna using his CT, but Yuji says that it will totally depend on Judgeman. He also says that Higuruma can’t do anything in this. The boy mentions that Sukuna has killed many people whenever he has switched.

Higuruma talks about his crimes in detail, starting with Yuji’s possession. He also mentions that the evil curse brutally murdered Yuji Itadori (it was his good deeds that brought him back to life). His list continues talking about the murders he committed, including Gojo Satoru’s.

Higuruma continues by saying that he was the one who possessed and harmed Megumi and used his body to steal a dead body. He then says that if the Judgeman considers all these things, he will surely lay a death penalty on the enemy. However, he also mentions that his CT only chooses one crime at a time.

After the discussion between the sorcerers, we finally get to see the battleground where Sukuna has destroyed Mei Mei’s birds. She recalled that her birds wouldn’t work on Sukuna, Gojo, and Kenjaku.

However, she starts distracting the king of curses to buy time for Higuruma as he uses his hammer to break Sukuna’s posture, and simultaneously, Yuji throws debris toward him. After that, Higuruma restricts him from using his weapon for a bit. When Yuji manages to land a heavy punch on Sukuna, we see his body shivering.

Higuruma activates Deadly Sentencing, and the next moment, we welcome a flashback scene where Yuji asks the former if they can use the trail from the Shibuya’s fight to prove Sukuna guilty in front of the Judgeman. However, things go wrong when the trail begins in the present, and the Judgeman suspects Yuji for the killings in Shibuya. Higuruma defends Yuji by saying he is not the culprit, but the chapter ends before we can witness Judgeman’s final verdict.

