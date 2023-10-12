How to level up in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen is a Soulslike game where you have to level up to enhance your offensive and defensive abilities. Here is a guide on the leveling process for the game.

Lords of the Fallen is a brand new Soulslike game by Hexworks and CI Games. Visually it is a next-generation title, but a lot more old-school when it comes to its difficulty level and combat, mirroring games like Dark Souls 3 and the original Lords of the Fallen game.

Article continues after ad

This means it is one of those “Git Gud” games where the player’s skill plays a massive role. Even then, enhancing your character is essential, irrespective of whether you are new to this genre or a veteran.

Article continues after ad

Here is all you need to know when it comes to leveling up in Lords of the Fallen.

CI Games You need Vigor to level up in Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen: How to level up in the game

Leveling up in Lords of the Fallen is pretty simple. You will need access to the primary currency in the game, Vigor. This is something that you can earn by defeating minor enemies, killing major bosses, as well as selling items to vendors.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, minor enemies drop very few Vigor, while bosses will drop a large amount. Once you have enough, you can simply visit a Vestige (Bonfires in Lords of the Fallen) and click on Upgrade Character. The amount of Vigor you need to level up can be found as a purple bar on the top left corner of your level up screen.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You can also obtain Vigor by consuming Vigor Skulls. These items can be found while exploring Mournstead in Lords of the Fallen. Additionally, it is recommended you level up or use your Vigor whenever possible.

Article continues after ad

Lords of the Fallen is a very hard game and Vestiges are located quite far from each other. Therefore, you will run the risk of dying and losing your Vigor if you get greedy during exploration. However, you can locate tour Vigor if you return to where you died – just don’t die again on the way there, then all is lost!

This concludes our guide to leveling up in Lords of the Fallen. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Lords of the Fallen Preview | Is Lords of the Fallen coming to Nintendo Switch | Is Lords of the Fallen a Soulslike game | How long to beat Lords of the Fallen | Lords of the Fallen System Requirements | Does Lords of the Fallen have multiplayer | Is Lords of the Fallen a sequel or reboot | Does Lords of the Fallen have an easy mode