How to get the Loki Fortnite skin in Chapter 2 Season 7

It’s finally been confirmed that the long-awaited Loki is coming to the world of Fortnite, and we have a feeling Marvel fans will be desperate to get their hands on this new skin.

After he was first teased in a Season 6 loading screen back in May, many Fortnite fans have been waiting patiently for news about the God of Mischief to finally be announced. Now, with Season 7 well underway, we’re finally getting him.

The timing certainly makes sense, as Loki has his own TV series currently airing on Disney+. While many Fortnite fans were disappointed that the long-rumored WandaVision skins never made it to the game, this might help make up for that.

Advertisement

So, if you’re looking to claim the new Loki skin for yourself, we’ve got all the details you need below.

How to get the Fortnite Loki skin

Marvel fans will be able to get the Loki skin as part of the Fortnite Crew monthly subscription scheme. As long as you’re a member at any point in July, the Loki skin will appear in your Locker for you to wear.

Here are the steps you need to follow to get the Loki skin:

Load up Fortnite on your primary device. Scroll across to the Fortnite Crew tab and sign up if you haven’t already. Log in to Fortnite on your primary device at any point during July, and the Loki skin will appear in your Locker. Once you’ve claimed the Loki skin on your primary device, you can access it on any device.

Loki being a Fortnite Crew reward makes for a welcome change from most crossover skins, which typically appear as expensive purchases in the Item Shop or sometimes as part of the premium Battle Pass.

Advertisement

Fortnite Loki skin release date

Based on previous Fortnite Crew packs, the Loki skin will most likely be released on June 31, 2021, at 5 PM PT. After that date, Fortnite Crew members will be able to claim the Loki skin at any point through July.

Most players assumed this would be a DC-only season, considering Superman appears as the Secret Skin in the Season 7 Battle Pass. But it’s good to see that Epic’s relationship with Marvel is still going strong.

Hopefully this means Epic Games can still give us those WandaVision skins one day. Fingers crossed!