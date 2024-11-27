Fortnite players convinced Chapter 6 map just revamped a Chapter 4 POI

Fortnite’s latest promo art has players excited over a revamped version of a fan-favorite location from Chapter 4: Season 2.

Epic Games recently teased Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1, launching December 2024. The new chapter flaunts a Japanese mythology and samurai theme, trading futuristic neon for traditional elegance.

The upcoming Battle Pass skins embrace the vibe with sleek designs: Arkon in black and gold, the samurai-inspired Lady of Cranes, an edgy Dark Doggo, and Disney’s Baymax, joining as one of Fortnite’s first non-Marvel Disney characters. Godzilla’s also there, somehow.

But fans can’t help but notice déjà vu. Chapter 6’s aesthetic echoes Chapter 4 Season 2’s Neo-Tokyo theme, which introduced the iconic Mega City POI and Kinetic Blade Katana.

The nostalgia is turning heads thanks to Mega City’s suspected return. Fortnite’s love for remixing its greatest hits is nothing new, but this time, it feels especially deliberate.

Revamped MEGA City POI rumored to return in Fortnite Chapter 6

Promo art for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 revealed a familiar skyline, now adorned with interiors and Big Hero 6 Easter eggs. Fans pointed out details like the fish-shaped blimp and Baymax references, suggesting this POI might even double as San Fransokyo, the city from the film.

On X, players are losing it. “This is literally Mega City but with interiors???” one exclaimed, pointing out how you couldn’t access the skyscrapers in the original POI.

Others speculated it could be the expansion Epic teased during Chapter 4 but never delivered. A hyped fan cheered, “My favorite POI is back let’s go!”

This nostalgia-packed tease arrives just days before Chapter 2 Remix Finale, Fortnite’s season-closing blowout concert. Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD will perform new music while their towering avatars stroll the island.

Article continues after ad

Chapter 6 is poised to debut with the first ever 1000 V-buck battle pass alongside the release of a permanent Fortnite OG mode. If Mega City 2.0 sets the stage, this chapter could be its most epic remix yet.