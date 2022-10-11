FIFA 23 TOTW 4 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 4

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 4 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this week, and if our predictions are right, it could be a pretty strong defensive line-up. So, let’s get into it.

It’s been a few weeks since EA SPORTS put their final FIFA offering out into the world with the release of FIFA 23, and things have been chugging along as expected.

While a rogue Hero Pack surfaced, the Ultimate Team promos have already included Ones To Watch, Road to the Knockouts, as well as the first few Player of the Month cards too. As expected, Team of the Week has also been a constant.

Off the back of Team of the Week 3’s star-studded line-up, Team of the Week 4 is set to go in a bit of a different direction. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 4.

FIFA 23 TOTW 4 Predictions | Team of the Week 4

Headlining our predictions this week are Joao Cancelo, Eder Militao, Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Angel Correa, and Bruno Guimaraes. Yes, it’s lacking firepower, but you can bolster your back line.

After Erling Haaland’s TOTW card last week, Cancelo is nailed on to join Manchester City’s early growing list of upgrades. The full-back bagged a goal and assist in the win over Southampton, grabbing man-of-the-match honors to boot.

Militao and Tomori were both in goal-scoring form and kept clean sheets for Real Madrid and AC Milan, respectively, and also deserve upgrades. Newcastle’s Bruno is also in-line for a TOTW given his brace in the 5-1 win over Brentford.

GK: Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg

GK: Lucas Chevalier – LOSC Lille

RWB: Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

LB: Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

LB: Roman Bensabiani – Borussia Monchengladbach

LB: Max Wober – RB Salzburg

CB: Eder Militao – Real Madrid

CB: Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan

CB: Phil Jagielka – Stoke City

CM: Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United

CM: Orkun Kokcu – Feyenoord

CAM: Mason Mount – Chelsea

CAM: Daniel Gazdag – Philadelphia Union

LM: Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

RW: Angel Correa – Atletico Madrid

RM: Nicolas De La Cruz – River Plate

RW: Knowledge Musona – Al-Tai

ST: Edin Dzeko – Inter Milan

ST: Anthony Modeste – Borussia Dortmund

ST: Mario Gonzalez – OH Leuven

ST: Goncalo Ramos – SL Benfica

ST: Enner Valencia – Fenerbache

ST: Brenner – FC Cincinnati

FIFA 23 TOTW 4 release date & time

Once again, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 4 will release on October 12 at 6 PM GMT.

Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.