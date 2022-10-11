FIFA 23 TOTW 4 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 4

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 4 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this week, and if our predictions are right, it could be a pretty strong defensive line-up. So, let’s get into it.
It’s been a few weeks since EA SPORTS put their final FIFA offering out into the world with the release of FIFA 23, and things have been chugging along as expected.
While a rogue Hero Pack surfaced, the Ultimate Team promos have already included Ones To Watch, Road to the Knockouts, as well as the first few Player of the Month cards too. As expected, Team of the Week has also been a constant.
Off the back of Team of the Week 3’s star-studded line-up, Team of the Week 4 is set to go in a bit of a different direction. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 4.
FIFA 23 TOTW 4 Predictions | Team of the Week 4
Headlining our predictions this week are Joao Cancelo, Eder Militao, Fikayo Tomori, Mason Mount, Angel Correa, and Bruno Guimaraes. Yes, it’s lacking firepower, but you can bolster your back line.
After Erling Haaland’s TOTW card last week, Cancelo is nailed on to join Manchester City’s early growing list of upgrades. The full-back bagged a goal and assist in the win over Southampton, grabbing man-of-the-match honors to boot.
Militao and Tomori were both in goal-scoring form and kept clean sheets for Real Madrid and AC Milan, respectively, and also deserve upgrades. Newcastle’s Bruno is also in-line for a TOTW given his brace in the 5-1 win over Brentford.
- GK: Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg
- GK: Lucas Chevalier – LOSC Lille
- RWB: Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen
- LB: Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
- LB: Roman Bensabiani – Borussia Monchengladbach
- LB: Max Wober – RB Salzburg
- CB: Eder Militao – Real Madrid
- CB: Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan
- CB: Phil Jagielka – Stoke City
- CM: Bruno Guimaraes – Newcastle United
- CM: Orkun Kokcu – Feyenoord
- CAM: Mason Mount – Chelsea
- CAM: Daniel Gazdag – Philadelphia Union
- LM: Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
- RW: Angel Correa – Atletico Madrid
- RM: Nicolas De La Cruz – River Plate
- RW: Knowledge Musona – Al-Tai
- ST: Edin Dzeko – Inter Milan
- ST: Anthony Modeste – Borussia Dortmund
- ST: Mario Gonzalez – OH Leuven
- ST: Goncalo Ramos – SL Benfica
- ST: Enner Valencia – Fenerbache
- ST: Brenner – FC Cincinnati
FIFA 23 TOTW 4 release date & time
Once again, EA SPORTS are sticking to the traditional Wednesday release day for Team of the Week, meaning that TOTW 4 will release on October 12 at 6 PM GMT.
Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter pages with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.