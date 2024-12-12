DC greenlighting Clayface movie fuels villain rumors for The Batman 2

DC has officially greenlit a Clayface movie, fueling rumors that the villain will play a big role in The Batman 2.

After years of rumors and speculation, DC has officially greenlit a Clayface movie with director Mike Flanagan attached to the project, as first reported by Variety.

Flanagan is best known for working in the horror genre as the creator and writer for both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Flanagan has wanted to develop a Clayface project since 2021, tweeting that he would be “really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy.”

The director pitched the project to DC Studios in 2023 but had already committed to developing a new Exorcist film. However, he is now on board to create a standalone film based on the iconic Batman villain.

Filming is expected to begin in early 2025, and Matt Reeves and Lynn Harris will produce the project through their company 6th & Idaho Productions.

Who is Clayface? Batman villain explained

DC Comics Clayface was first introduced to the comic world in 1940.

Despite never appearing in a live-action Batman film, Clayface is one of the oldest villains for the hero in the comic book world.

First introduced in 1940 in Bob Kane and Bill Finger’s Detective Comics series, Clayface is a shapeshifter who starts as a jobbing actor but eventually becomes a prominent villain to Batman after gaining abilities that allow him to transform his body into anyone and everyone.

In later comics, the character teams up with Batman and evolves from his criminal ways, but he is best known for being a nefarious enemy of the world’s greatest detective.

Will Clayface be the main villain in The Batman 2?

Warner Bros Clayface is set to have a big part in The Batman 2.

While details regarding the plot of The Batman 2 are scarce, Clayface was rumored to be a central villain in the sequel even before the film was announced.

Back in 2023, when DC shut down Flanagan’s initial Clayface movie pitch, Deadline reported that the character would be a “big addition” to The Batman 2.

Similar to how HBO created The Penguin series to give Collin Farrell’s Batman character time to shine, this new Clayface film could serve an almost identical purpose.

Given how well-received The Penguin was, it’s no surprise to see DC fleshing out more Batman villains.