xQc slams “dogsh*t” Chiefs after losing $100K on Super Bowl bet

Streaming star xQc wasn’t happy with the Kansas City Chiefs’ performance at the 2025 Super Bowl, saying he’d lost a whopping $100K betting on the team against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles and the Chiefs faced off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. Following a viral performance from Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar, the Eagles walked away victorious over the Chiefs in a convincing 40-22 win.

While the Eagles were a favorite to take the game, Chiefs fans — including Taylor Swift — weren’t thrilled by their favorite team’s big loss… including Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel.

Article continues after ad

xQc had a lot to say about the Super Bowl this year, most notably writing off Kendrick’s halftime performance as “not halftime show worthy,” before popping off about losing an expensive bet on the game itself.

Twitch: xQc xQc wasn’t happy with the Kansas City Chiefs after he lost $100K betting on the team winning the Super Bowl.

xQc furious after losing $100K on Super Bowl bet

According to the streamer, he’d bet $100K on the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, leaving xQc hundreds of thousands of dollars short.

Article continues after ad

“Okay, the Chiefs are so dogs*t,” he began. “Just sell the franchise for three peanuts. Seriously. I’m not even kidding. Holy sh*t, garbage-ass losers! What the f**k?”

Article continues after ad

“…I only had $100K down. I could have done $100K for a comeback bet, but it was so bad, I’m not gonna do a comeback bet.”

This is far from the largest amount xQc’s lost on a bet. In a November 2024 interview on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, the streamer revealed that he’d lost over $100 million on gambling, leaving his YouTube-famous host stunned.

It’s no surprise that Lengyel has cash to throw around; he famously signed a $100M, non-exclusive contract to stream on Kick in summer 2023, an amount that even caught the attention of lucrative celebrities like Shaq.

Article continues after ad

While it’s clear that xQc’s pockets aren’t hurting, it remains to be seen if his luck will turn — or if he’ll continue to suffer from a similar curse as Drake.