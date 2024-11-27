xQc says Twitch should “insta ban” Kai Cenat after Magician Max prank

xQc believes Twitch should have banned Kai Cenat after Magician Max’s viral hanging prank that potentially endangered his life.

Kai Cenat’s Twitch Mafiathon has been a huge success, with the streamer retaking the platform’s all-time subscriber record and bringing many high-profile celebrities on the broadcast.

Things got extremely controversial on November 27, however, when Magician Max pulled off an elaborate prank. Down by the basketball court, Max stood on scaffolding, with three rope nooses tied behind him and instructed Kai to pull a ripcord.

At first, it appeared that the magician had been hanged, but it turned out the whole thing had been orchestrated by Max. While Cenat claimed he had no idea what was going to happen, that hasn’t stopped the streamer from facing backlash.

One such individual who was taken aback by the broadcast was Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who believes that Kai should have been banned from the Amazon-owned platform after watching everything unfold on his own stream.

xQc convinced Kai Cenat broke “major rule” with Magician Max prank

After responding to claims that the prank was just a skit, xQc argued that the incident had violated a “major rule” on Twitch and other websites.

“If you do, like a fake swatting, insta ban,” Lengyel said. “I think the same thing applies here, because otherwise, people would do some weird sh*t on stream for views. It’s just odd.”

Back in 2015, Twitch banned League of Legends streamer Trick2g after staging his own fake swatting, something Twitch claimed was a violation of its Terms of Service.

According to the French Canadian, pranks like this are “f**king weird” and could be extremely problematic, because such hoaxes could cause severe psychological damage.

“Imagine inducing mental [inaudible] on people. Like dude, you pulled the wire and you just killed somebody. ‘Oh, it’s just a prank!’”

Even if Kai was aware of what would happen, the streamer has denied any involvement and his account remains up and running with the legendary Mafiathon slated to continue until November 30.

