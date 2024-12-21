xQc says he has “AMP’s entire net worth in one USB stick” as feud with Kai Cenat escalates

xQc has fired back at Kai Cenat after being called out for his comments on Kai’s streaming success, responding to the challenge of comparing their worth by claiming to possess “AMP’s entire net worth.”

During a Twitch stream on December 21, xQc stated, “I understand that Kai perfected this. But Adin [Ross] genuinely added this new wave of high tier collab… which is now the current blueprint for people when they make it.”

In response, Kai addressed both these comments and the various criticisms he had faced from Felix throughout the year in his Twitch stream.

Article continues after ad

“Three strikes and you’re out. I’ve always shown Felix support, been cool, collected, never talk s**t, but when there are little jabs and I’m not saying nothing, n***s feel like they can take more jabs,” Kai began.

He then questioned xQc’s criticisms: “I don’t know why lately you’ve turned into this person where every once in a while I see a new clip of you talking s**t about me. Like damn, are you deadass?”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’ve been holding my composure, but f**k that,” the Twitch streamer said, addressing xQc’s claim that, “all I do is bring celebrities on stream.” Kai added, “N***s don’t even account for half the sh*t I already did, which is fine, that’s cool… Then n***s going to say, ‘OMG he only does this, he does nothing, he cries for subs.’ Gang, I can switch it up in so many ways.”

Kai ended by saying: “Don’t try that watch flexing sh*t with me. Please, because we can do whatever you wanna do. Watch for watch, house for house, M for M I’m with it, you can’t do that with me.”

Article continues after ad

xQc responds to Kai Cenat calling him out

“Oh no, brother you do not want to go band for band, we’re not going there,” xQc responded while watching the clip on stream, stating “I got AMP’s entire net worth in one USB stick in some safety deposit box somewhere.”

Article continues after ad

He expanded further on the situation, “When I talk about like FaZe or whoever, I always say bots, no real viewers, drones, no actual people watching, and none of them have ever talked like it’s something serious, because it’s not serious.

Article continues after ad

“If I come at it and out of nowhere throw some banter, I am under the impression that they know for a fact it doesn’t hit anything as it’s a brick wall, it’s undeniable success if that makes sense, now I have to glaze over them as it’s not worth losing a friendship.”

xQc has criticized Kai Cenat various times over the year, including calling for him to be banned by Twitch following the Magician Max prank during his subathon in November, and claiming he was “skipping” most of the Elden Ring’s bosses in his iconic marathon stream.