xQc roasted for having “broke college student” bedroom like Asmongold 

xQc was called out by StableRonaldo and others on social media for having a “broke college student” bedroom, similar to fellow Twitch streamer Asmongold.

Twitch streamer xQc, whose real name is Félix Lengyel, was roasted by netizens and fellow streamer StableRonaldo after they realized his bed and TV were sitting on the floor of his room.

“Wait, why do you have a bed on the ground and a TV on the ground when you make $10M a month? Yo, what is wrong with you? That sh*t’s hard,” said StableRonaldo during a broadcast.

“Why does your bed have no bed frame? You’re more worried about Pokémon cards being on a f*cking wall than the way you sleep!”

By the time StableRonaldo was done calling out xQc, the Twitch star responded, “You wouldn’t know anything about that, I still have swag.”

Viewers compare xQc’s bedroom to Asmongold’s house

The clip about xQc’s bedroom quickly went viral, with one X user saying he was living like a “broke college student.”

Others compared xQc to Asmongold, who is notorious for having a filthy bedroom. His room is considered so dirty, that the Power Wash Simulator game won’t even feature it as a playable level.

“You should meet this guy called Asmongold,” tweeted a fan.

“That’s why he likes Asmon,” joked another.

Though StableRonaldo and internet users trolled xQc for his living situation, the Canadian streamer reportedly has a net worth of $50M.

xQc primarily makes his money from being a full-time streamer, not to mention his lucrative Kick deal, but he’s also created content for various esports organizations, even competing for Team Canada in the Overwatch World Cup in 2018 and 2019.

With 12M followers, xQc currently stands as the seventh-most-followed Twitch streamer in 2025, behind Kai Cenat and Ninja.