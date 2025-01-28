xQc reveals his phone was illegally wiretapped by “malicious person”

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel revealed that he got his phone illegally wiretapped by someone with “malicious” intent.

During his January 26 stream, xQc recounted the incident, explaining that he discovered the unauthorized surveillance and immediately reached out to Apple and law enforcement to address the situation.

“An extra recovery phone was added a while back on my phone without my knowledge. I had no idea,” he began. “It was another phone. This morning I tried to update my phone on iCloud, and it logged me out.”

He went on to describe what happened next: “I went to log back in, and it wants 2-factor authentication, and it sends a wave of recovery texts. And then, of course, that new hidden recovery phone number that I never saw was, you know, some malicious person.”

The streamer explained that his entire iCloud had been compromised, allowing the attacker to sync his data, including texts and photos, to another device. “I had to go to Apple and do all that and talk to f**king law enforcement. Took me like three hours,” the streamer said.

xQc also noted his surprise at the situation, admitting he had no prior knowledge that multiple recovery numbers could be linked to an account. He speculated that the breach might qualify as wiretapping under California law due to the unauthorized access to his private communications.

“I mean that’s wiretapping in California,” he said. “I didn’t even know that it was possible to have two phone numbers as recovery. I had ZERO idea, cause I never had to do recovery on my phone. That number appeared nowhere.”

Many viewers urged the Canadian to take extra precautions and offered advice. “How unfortunate this scenario has been for Felix Lengyel. I hope he treads the water in a safe manner,” one person wrote.

“Re-check and change all your passwords bro,” another said. “That’s why you shouldn’t sync/upload your stuff to one email unless you are shifting to a new phone,” a third added.

The Twitch and KICK star recently achieved a major milestone by surpassing his $10,000 charity donation goal to support victims of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.