xQc reveals big life change as he prepares for “new era”

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel told fans that he’s gearing up for a “new era” of content during what he said might be his last broadcast in Canada “ever.”

xQc is one of the biggest streamers on the net, drawing millions of followers across both Twitch and Kick combined.

As a French-Canadian, Lengyel is known for traveling back and forth across Canada and the United States somewhat frequently — but now, he’s saying he may never go back to Canada again.

xQc says he might “never” come back to Canada

He broke the news during a November 25 live stream, where he also hinted at a “new era” for himself and his content.

“At the end of the month, chat, [this] will probably be the last stream in Canada until I go… start a new era,” he said. “I won’t be back here until another eight months, maybe never. Who knows, right?”

This leaves fans questioning what’s in store for the streamer, who famously took a $100 million deal to broadcast on Kick in 2023.

While he’s continued to multi-stream across Kick and Twitch since then, this latest news comes at a pivotal time for the streaming space, as major influencers like Adin Ross, Dr Disrespect, and even Ludwig have either hinted at or made massive jumps to other platforms.

For instance, Dr Disrespect announced he will be moving his streams to Rumble on December 2, while Ludwig will make his streaming return on Twitch following the end of his YouTube contract at the end of November.

Similarly, Kick star Adin Ross has hinted that he “doesn’t know where or when” he’ll take his streams next after getting into a public spat with the platform’s leadership after weeks of hinting that he’s potentially leaving the site for other opportunities.

For now, it’s anyone’s guess as to what xQc has planned for his content. His latest statement follows comments he made about Canada in a November 12 broadcast, where he questioned why anyone would want to live there, despite living there himself.

