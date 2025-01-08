xQc puts “cringe” TommyInnit on blast over Mizkif comments

TommyInnit sparked an unexpected feud with Twitch streamer Mizkif after saying he was the “worst person” he’d ever met — but xQc thinks the entire situation is “cringe.”

TommyInnit put Mizkif on blast after recalling a time when he first met the Twitch streamer at an event, saying he “genuinely hated every word and movement” from the broadcaster in that moment.

“I was also very tired and wanted to see my friends, but I had to see Mizkif,” he said in a December 29 podcast episode. “Socially inept Mizkif. He wouldn’t leave me alone when I was clearly giving him all the signals to get him to piss off.”

xQc slams “cringe” feud between TommyInnit & Mizkif

Tommy’s unfiltered remarks went viral over a week later, taking over social media on January 8. It wasn’t long before other creators caught wind of the drama, including fellow streamer xQc.

“These guys are all cringe, sorry,” he said after watching a clip from the podcast during a January 8 broadcast. “What an overreaction.

“These people are so used to just crying on camera and being the victim of some ghost taunting them, that some guy fires out a joke at them and they run to the internet like someone killed their family. Holy sh*t, relax brother. It’s not that crazy, man. Like, what?”

Responses to xQc’s take on the situation have been mixed, which comes on the heels of his recent ‘spats’ with the likes of FaZe Clan and AMP’s Fanum.

Mizkif has since responded to Tommy’s comments about him, writing in a humorous post on X: “He’s British.”

Mizkif is far from the only influencer Tommy has called out lately; in late 2024, the popular Minecraft YouTuber roasted several high-profile creators like MrBeast and Logan Paul for their Lunchly line of lunch kits, even creating a satirical ad for a line of fake vape pens he named ‘Vapely.’

