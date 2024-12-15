xQc says he doesn’t want to play female characters in games “unless they’re hot”

Streamer xQc has shared his thoughts on playable female characters in video games, arguing that such characters are only fun when they’re “hot.”

The 2024 Game Awards wowed game enthusiasts with its sheer number of announcements, but two particular reveals remain the talk of the town – The Witcher 4 and Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophecy.

Social media discourse continues to debate the attractiveness of each game’s lead, due in no small part to both being women.

Content creator xQc has since chimed in with his two cents as well, delivering a hot take that many may not find all that surprising.

xQc says female game characters only work if they’re “hot”

During a stream following The Game Awards’ December 12 broadcast, xQc shared his thoughts on the ongoing discourse about female characters and their attractiveness in video games.

“I don’t mind playing a girl if she’s hot. When you play an ugly girl, it’s not as fun,” the streamer said with his screen paused on a section of the Intergalactic trailer that shows the game’s main character, Jordan Mun.

xQc brought up the topic in response to a Twitter/X post that supposedly said men shouldn’t complain about a woman’s attractiveness in a game when they like playing as Blood Elves and so on.

“Here’s the difference – the Blood Elf is good to look at,” he told viewers during the broadcast.

The streamer expanded on his thoughts further, arguing that while most men and women in the world are “ugly,” people don’t want that reality reflected in video games.

He added, “The characters [in games] are special because they’re heroes or whatever, so it’s okay that they’re out of the ordinary. Why are we going back into this meta of, ‘dude… why not just make a character that [looks] ordinary?'”

As far as xQc’s concerned, realistic-looking or ordinary characters should be reserved for NPCs. Leads, on the other hand, should always be attractive and endearing. “I don’t give a f**k about realism,” he continued.

Similar critiques have been leveled against Ciri’s design in The Witcher 4 reveal. Some have even questioned the in-universe legitimacy of Ciri becoming a monster hunter since it seems she endured the painful Trial of the Grasses process.