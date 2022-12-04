xQc offers Hasan a stark warning ahead of Adin Ross’ Kanye West stream

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Twitch star xQc shared a word of advice to fellow streamer Hasan amid the announcement of Adin Ross’ broadcast with Kanye West.

Streaming personality Adin Ross, who has been seen alongside the likes of Kai Cenat recently, will reportedly interview controversial rapper Kanye West.

The unlikely pairing comes after West’s appearance on Alex Jones’s Info Wars and suspension from Twitter.

As West continues to interact with a range of streamers and podcasters, Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc tells Hasan it’s “a whole different ballgame” amid Adin Ross x Kanye West interview

During xQc’s December 3 Twitch broadcast, he offered stark advice to Hasan pertaining to Kanye West’s upcoming appearance on Adin Ross’s Twitch channel.

“Yo Hasan, this is a warning to my boy Hasan. I’m telling you, bro, I know you can take some hate and whatever dude, but this is a whole different ballgame,” xQc explained to Hasan.

The streamer continued: “I would not get in the middle of this okay, because if you try to moderate and be part of the conversation, people will say ‘L guy’, ‘Sleeper guy’, ‘Annoying guy’.”

“They’re gonna start sending to the hate where it becomes absolutely unbearable. I’m telling you, dude, a lot of their viewers, I’m sorry to say, dude, see these guys as idols because of the music they create and they don’t give a f*** about anything else,” xQc added.

Adin Ross’s interview with Kanye West has yet to receive an official time and date, but it is expected to happen in the coming weeks.