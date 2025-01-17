xQc instantly smashes LA wildfire charity goal after viewer’s absurd donation

xQc was able to reach his charity donation goal toward the Los Angeles wildfires almost instantly, thanks to one viewer’s eye-popping contribution.

The aftermath of the LA fires is still leaving residents reeling just over a week after they first sparked in the Palisades.

A number of other blazes cropped up in the ensuing days, leveling entire neighborhoods and forcing thousands of residents to flee.

As communities work to rebuild from the devastating catastrophe, a number of high-profile figures are using their outreach to help, including Kick and Twitch streamer xQc.

YouTube: John Hicks YouTuber John Hicks captured the aftermath of the January 2025 wildfires that destroyed entire neighborhoods in Los Angeles County.

xQc surpasses $10K charity goal thanks to one viewer’s massive donation

On January 16, xQc went live with a donation goal of $10,000 to help aid those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

However, just over an hour into the broadcast, he was able to surpass his goal after a viewer named ‘Black Cat Green Eye’ donated a whopping $8,888 to the stream.

The massive donation left xQc stunned, even causing him to worry that the gift was a scam.

“Wait, what?” he exclaimed. “Brother… $8,888 donation? What? With no comment? Dude, I’ve got to double-check. Hold on. I really got to double-check this for validity. Notification of payment, hold on.”

Luckily, the donation ended up being legitimate, although the viewer accidentally sent the funds to xQc’s personal account instead of the charity linked in the stream.

“This guy is legit,” the streamer continued. “Guys, this guy is legit! Yeah, that’s insane!”

xQc isn’t the only streamer using his star power for good; a number of other high-profile influencers are set to feature in an upcoming charity broadcast to aid victims of the LA fires, including the likes of Markiplier, Pokimane, Peachjars and more.

The stream, called LA Wildfire Relief LIVE, is also slated to feature a number of Hollywood A-Listers and music artists in collaboration with internet personalities to benefit organizations like Baby2Baby, the California Fire Foundation and the World Central Kitchen.