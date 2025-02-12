‘xQc’ Instagram account demands $400K from streamer to buy his own username

The Instagram account that currently owns the ‘xQc’ username is offering to sell it to the streamer for a whopping $400K sum.

Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel is one of the most famous — and richest — streamers on the net, notably signing an eye-popping $100M deal with Kick in 2023.

Boasting millions of followers across both Kick and Twitch, xQc is a household name at this point… but his brand is still running into some speedbumps.

The streamer’s Twitch username once reflected his previous career as an Overwatch pro, but was officially changed from ‘xQcOW’ to ‘xQc’ in 2022.

However, it seems he’s struggling to nab his official name on other social media platforms — specifically Instagram.

Instagram: xqcow1 xQc is one of the net’s top streamers, but his username is taken by someone demanding $400K before handing it over.

Instagram account demands xQc pay $400K to buy username

Lengyel’s Instagram handle still references his history with Overwatch, and although it boasts over 500K followers, the ‘xQc’ account remains in someone else’s hands.

At the time of writing, the profile has garnered over 3,000 followers and is filled with posts requesting the Twitch streamer to pay a specific sum of $400,000 to get the account for himself.

In fact, the account used ChatGPT to determine the value of his username, which concluded that the profile could go for “$500,000 or more.”

Thus far, Lengyel hasn’t made a public statement about the account holder’s demands, and it remains to be seen if he’ll put up the cash to snag the name.

There are ways for xQc to take the name without bending to the person’s pricey petition, though. In fact, users can file a Trademark Report with the platform if someone is infringing on their brand, which the streamer could argue, given the circumstances.

As far as his past with Overwatch is concerned, xQc made it clear that he’s still fond of the game, saying in a previous Twitch stream that he “likes” the franchise despite leaving competitive play far behind him.