xQc gives his take on nmplol and Malena Tudi’s divorce

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has reacted to the news of Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom’s divorce from longtime wife and streaming partner Malena Tudi.

In September 2024, Polom revealed in a post on X that he and longtime partner Malena Tudi had parted ways due to “different goals.”

Neither Polom nor Tudi commented on the relationship ending after that post, but four months later, Malena filed for a divorce from the OTK star. In the filing, she requested to have their belongings split and cited a “conflict of personalities” as the reason behind the separation.

A longtime friend of the couple, xQc, took to his stream to give his thoughts about the situation.

xQc reacts to Nmplol’s divorce from Malena

After news of the divorce made its way around social media, many fans of the couple flocked to the comments on posts saying that because Malena did a lot of work on their streams, she deserves half of what they made.

However, xQc explained that while she may have done a lot during a stream, Nmplol did a lot of work off-camera that deserves to be considered when they put together an agreement for how everything will be split.

“When it comes to a channel and tracking anything, a lot of effort comes before [the stream]. The effort compounds. Nick’s efforts aren’t worth nothing,” he said.

xQc went on to read further into the news and shared one bit of advice for nmplol when it comes to making up the agreement between him and Malena.

“It’s a lot more in Nick’s best interest that this goes smoothly and without hostility. Because, if it does get hostile and it does get stalled out… she would still be claiming everything [he makes each day.]” he said.

This isn’t the only thing xQc has reacted to in February, either, as the Twitch and Kick star fired back at Pokimane’s criticism of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show.