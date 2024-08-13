xQc defends Elon Musk’s “scuffed” Diablo 4 stream on X

xQc has defended streaming on X (formerly Twitter) after Elon Musk was slammed for his “scuffed” Diablo 4 broadcast.

Elon Musk has long been looking at introducing gaming streams on X so that the social media platform can compete with the likes of Twitch and Kick.

After initially testing game streamer systems in October 2023 and declaring it “works”, Musk returned on August 12, 2024 with a second Diablo 4 broadcast. During the stream, he revealed the beta was expected to launch within the next week.

While many viewers slammed the businessman for his “scuffed” stream, criticizing mic quality and bitrate, xQc came to Musk’s defense.

When live on Twitch, xQc jumped into Musk’s stream to see how the test was going and determined that the quality had been “really improved” and that it was “actually not that bad”.

“Guys, it’s scuffed because it’s on his end,” xQc explained. He pointed out that “all the effects” in Diablo 4 that are “really bad” for bitrate were holding up better than in Musk’s previous tests, as they were “usually way more pixelized”.

When xQc’s chat questioned his praise for the X stream and insisted they couldn’t “see sh**,” the Twitch and Kick streamer hit back: “I know my sh** chat. Stop f***ing acting like I don’t know what I’m talking about.”

Nonetheless, xQc still saw issues with Musk’s beta, pointing out that the chat on X was “just bots” and labeling the Tesla CEO’s mic set-up as ‘weird’.

Others agreed with xQc that the bitrate was “actually really good” and X was “streaming really well”, but that Musk’s “settings for recording are absolute scuffed dogsh**.”

“He must’ve been playing off a laptop, huge cursor (could be due to low res) and I noticed the wobbly pointer when he was in the menus when [xQc] was watching,” one person theorized, suggesting the microphone could be built-in.

“My man even has his entire kindergarten worth of his children in the back what the f***.”