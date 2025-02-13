xQc dares Pokimane to “leak” Twitch deal after doubting his $100M Kick contract

Streaming star xQc challenged Pokimane to “leak” the details of her legacy contract with Twitch after she appeared to cast doubt on his own $100M Kick deal.

In 2023, Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel penned perhaps the largest streaming contract ever with Kick, scoring a whopping $100 million in a non-exclusive broadcasting deal.

However, not everyone believes those numbers, which even caught the attention of mainstream celebrities like NBA star Shaq.

Pokimane appeared to throw the amount into question during a February 2025 interview with YouTubers Colin and Samir, saying she isn’t certain Lengyel actually got that much money from Kick directly.

“The numbers I can confirm are one to 20M,” she explained. “Anything beyond that, I’m like, ‘I’ve seen certain headlines, but I cannot confirm.’

The hosts then brought up xQc’s famous $100M Kick deal, to which Poki claimed she “heard different things behind the scenes,” speculating that part of that amount may have been put in Kick equity.

“Is it paid in different ways? Was it actually $100M, or was it just a headline that makes everybody look good so nobody refutes it? I really cannot confirm or deny,” she said.

xQc slams Pokimane for questioning his $100M Kick deal

xQc instantly called out Pokimane for her thoughts on the topic, questioning her supposed ‘behind the scenes’ information about his own streaming deal and suggesting she even doubts Ninja’s prolific Mixer deal from 2019.

“So what she’s saying is that, the Ninja $40M is also fake then,” he said. “Surely, right? ‘…he probably had some equity or some peanuts. I’m just saying, she’s talking about ‘behind the scenes,’ I’m just wondering what that is.

“…The contract was between me, my agent, and Eddie [Kick’s CEO]. My agent decided to leak it because there was some big, f**kin’ press release or some sh*t like that. I’m just confused on how Pokimane over here heard things behind the scenes.

He went on to challenge the streamer to leak the deets of her own deal with Twitch, saying she’s never been as transparent about her own pocketbook despite speculating on the specifics of his.

“I don’t know what people want. Do they want an official, bank-stamped, wire pay slip or something like that? Do I show a pay slip, and then what? I want some guarantee that if I show a pays lip, then this f**king misinformation bullsh*t stops.

“How about you leak the deal that you had, your legacy deal from way back in the days and the more recent one — how about you leak those two deals, and we can compare what those two deals entail.”

Pokimane’s exclusive contract with Twitch notably ended in early 2024, saying she was “done” with the company’s “messy behavior” and refused to sign another contract with other sites, although she continues to regularly stream on the purple platform.

This is just the latest in a string of criticisms xQc’s had toward Pokimane as of late, who slammed the streamer’s “ridiculous” take on Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show mere days prior to these remarks.