xQc ‘crashes out’ over paying half of his streaming income to tax: “What a joke”

On stream, Twitch star xQc ‘crashed out’ over getting taxed 57% of his income in Quebec, Canada.

During a February 11 Twitch stream, xQc vented about the heavy taxes he must pay as a resident in Quebec, and the poor state of the local infrastructure.

“I pay 57% taxes in Quebec, right? Fifty-seven percent,” he began, visibly frustrated. “At that point brother, when I pay the taxes, do you know what I wanna do?”

He then joked about calling tax authorities and asking them to stream on his behalf since they take more than half of his earnings.

“I wanna call the IRS or whatever, and say ‘Hey man, can I talk to your superior?’ And say ‘Yo, today I don’t really wanna stream, can you stream for me?'” he said.

“Cause clearly they deserve more than half, so they’re doing more than I am! So today, how about you pull up and you stream for me?” the French-Canadian shouted at the camera. “Holy f**king sh*t man, what a joke man. What a f**king joke.”

The streamer then turned his attention to the roads in Quebec, describing them as being in complete disrepair. “They can’t fix the roads! I pulled the car out, and it’s a warzone!” he exclaimed. “Brother there is craters on the street. Like holy f**k man.”

His rant quickly went viral on X, with some viewers sharing his frustrations, and others mocking him for complaining as a millionaire.

“People taking half your money is crazy idc what’s it’s going to,” one person wrote. “I understand the pain. None of it makes sense. We doing all the work and they taking half or more is crazy,” another said.

“Poor millionaire who got super rich of gambling deals,” a third commented, while another added, “Do these rich people think that normal people in any way care when they complain about money?”

