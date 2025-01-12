xQc claims Mizkif used to be “unbearable” before growing out of it

Mizkif and xQc talking to fans on Twitch during livestream

While watching some older videos on stream, xQc stated that Mizkif used to be genuinely annoying.

During his January 11 stream, xQc decided to take a trip down memory lane and watch some old videos from 2017-2019 to relive Twitch moments long passed.

After watching clips from many streamers who aren’t even allowed on the platform anymore, he came across an old clip of Mizkif from TwitchCon 2019.

The moment the creator appeared, he had a flashback to what Mizkif used to be like years ago, claiming that he was “f**king annoying” and that the creator himself knows it.

xQc says that Mizkif was “unbearable”

“Bro, I will say though,” xQc began. “I’m not talking about the TommyInnit bulls**t or whatever, but Mizkif genuinely, and he knows this, was f**king annoying,” said xQc during a Kick stream.

“That era of Mizkif was unbearable!” xQc continued. “And he will admit this, himself, to this day.”

Mizkif has been streaming on Twitch for a long time

This adds some light-hearted context to the situation where xQc recently became involved in drama that started between Mizkif and TommyInnit.

On an episode of TommyInnit’s podcast, Shut Up I’m Talking, that aired on December 29, TommyInnit called Mizkif the “worst person” he met last year.

On January 8, Mizkif responded by saying TommyInnit was “Probably one of the most insufferable people that I’ve ever talked to in my f**king life.”

Later that same day, xQc reacted to the drama, saying “These guys are all cringe, sorry.”

This led to a January 10 tweet from TommyInnit where he stated “To be more cringe than TommyInnit is pretty f**king hard but you pulled it off pal,” accompanied by an image of xQc shaking hands with Donald Trump.

However, TommyInnit and Mizkif have since squashed the beef and are on good terms according to Miz’s account. Both men have moved on.

However, the drama started by this small statement has since ballooned into a conflict between Dream and former SMP creators.