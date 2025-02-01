xQc calls out PlaqueBoyMax for ‘rewriting livestream history’

xQc and Adin Ross are two of Kick’s top creators.

xQc tweeted his disagreement with PlaqueBoyMax’s claim that Adin Ross was the first streamer to go mainstream.

During his Twitch stream on January 31, FaZe member PlaqueBoyMax gave his opinion on who the first streamer was to go mainstream.

“Adin was the first n**ga doing it for Twitch a hundred percent bro. Adin was before Kai and Speed. I mean Speed was really blowing up that same year but not like Adin was,” said Max.

People on Twitter were quick to disagree with Max’s statement.

“Ninja doesn’t exist?” said one user. “ninja had Drake on stream before having rappers on stream was a big deal,” said another Twitter commenter.

xQc is tired of people “rewriting” live streaming history

xQc weighed in on the debate, agreeing with many others that Ninja was the first streamer to go mainstream.

“The rewriting of live streaming history has to stop. Ninja was the first AND the only one to go mainstream and nothing even comes close. It took YEARS before getting anywhere where ninja was at,” xQc claimed.

Back in March of 2018, Ninja streamed Fortnite with Drake and Travis Scott. Adin Ross didn’t begin streaming until October of 2018, with many of Ninja’s greatest mainstream achievements heavily predating Adin’s career.

Ninja also made appearances on popular talk shows like Jimmy Fallon and Ellen in 2018, where he talked about streaming and Fortnite.

While many were in agreement with xQc, another FaZe member, StableRonaldo, jokingly claimed that Kick streamer LosPollos was the first to go mainstream.

LosPollos began streaming in 2014, and popular streamers such as Jynxzi and YourRage have mentioned him as one of the first streamers they began watching.

While xQc may not have been the first to become mainstream, he has certainly one of the most popular streamers, finding himself among the top 20 most followed Twitch channels.