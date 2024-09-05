xQc baffled by Dr Disrespect’s “scary” streaming return video

xQc was left stunned by Dr Disrespect’s video announcing his return to streaming, calling the post “scary” after watching it with his viewers during a broadcast.

On September 5, 2024, disgraced streamer Dr Disrespect uploaded a video to Twitter/X seemingly announcing the date he’s returning to content creation.

He apparently plans to make his comeback on September 6 — but reactions to his announcement have been less than favorable for the influencer, who admitted he was permanently banned from Twitch for sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel watched Doc’s announcement video during a stream that same day, which showed the broadcaster speeding away from a helicopter in a covered speedboat while combing out his mustache.

At first, he couldn’t help but laugh at the follow-up tweet Doc made lashing out at his critics, where he mocked them for bringing up the incident that got him banned from Twitch.

“Chat, what is this?” he asked. “Is he being chased by police in the helicopter?”

“Chat, that the f*ck is all that?” he continued. “That’s scary.”

xQc isn’t alone in his thoughts. Many comments under the Doc’s tweet are similarly critical of the streamer, who has since been demonetized on YouTube after the reason behind his Twitch ban came to light.

It’s unclear what Dr Disrespect’s plans are when it comes to the future of his content. He appeared to hint at stepping away from streaming video games in a September 3 tweet, and has been occasionally updating his profile pictures and banners on X.

The Doc is coming back from an “extended vacation” with his family and maintains that he was never criminally charged for his interaction with an underaged person in 2017. It remains unknown what platform he’ll stream on, should he return to broadcasting on September 6.