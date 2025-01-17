Why are Elon Musk and Asmongold feuding? “Fake gamer” accusations explained

The feud between tech billionaire Elon Musk and Twitch streamer Asmongold wasn’t on our 2025 bingo card, but here we are. Here’s everything you need to know about the beef and why it’s going viral.

Elon Musk is a long-time gamer, so it comes as little surprise that he’s chummy with some of the net’s top streamers, including World of Warcraft savant Asmongold.

However, netizens started calling Elon’s gaming skills into question in January 2025 when Twitch streamer Quin69 accused the Tesla CEO of ‘account sharing’ in Path of Exile 2.

For the non-gamers out there, Quin essentially accused Musk of paying someone to play on his account for him to level up his character and farm experience.

“He just logs in to do a map every now and then,” Quin said. “That’s why there’s a tab called Elon’s Map and why he has no clue how to activate the Atlas.”

Asmongold accuses Elon Musk of account sharing in PoE

It wasn’t long before this accusation found its way to Asmongold, who agreed with Quin’s theory that Musk wasn’t actually responsible for his high-level character.

“There’s no way he played that account,” Asmongold said. “I’m sorry, I think he bought the account or somebody played it for him, one hundred f**king percent.”

Days later, Asmongold challenged Musk to prove his skills, even wagering that he would start streaming on X if the world’s richest man proved him wrong.

“If Elon Musk can prove that he played this account to 97, I will stream on X [formerly Twitter], starting the day that he proves it, for an entire year straight, every single stream,” Asmon said.

In the midst of this speculation, Elon’s level 97 Hardcore Path of Exile character, Percy_Verence, quietly died after reaching seventh place on the game’s global leaderboard.

Elon Musk jokes about PoE cheating accusations

Following this event, Musk was largely silent regarding the accusations of account sharing in PoE — but on January 15, the X owner joked about the situation during a live stream from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, saying he “loves his Chinese alter ego.”

“His name is Yilongma and he’s amazing. I rely on him for everything,” he said.

The next day, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Musk had apparently unfollowed Asmongold on X, sparking rumors that things weren’t all sunshine and roses between the two figures.

Asmon addressed this supposed unfollowing during a Twitch stream, saying, “He’s probably not happy about the PoE video. There’s no way he played that account.”

“He’ll get over it,” he continued. “Listen, it was so obvious! You cannot get mad at me for bringing this up. Everybody was talking about this, come on man. Come on!”

Elon Musk exposes DMs with Asmongold

In response, Musk penned several tweets about the situation, the first in response to a video from a content creator named ‘Screamhart’ dissecting the SpaceX owner’s PoE account.

“Asmon behaves like a maverick ‘independent,’ but in reality, has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man,” Musk wrote.

He also posted a video showing himself doing a world record Diablo AoZ clear with Ace of Spades on stream.

After this, Elon published another post that included a screenshot of his DMs with Asmongold, where the two discussed the possibility of Asmon streaming on X.

“I’m gonna see if my editors might want to make a second account for it even,” Asmon said in the messages, referring to potentially creating another profile for him to stream and upload content.

“Sure,” Musk replied. “Who are these mysterious editors?”

“Two guys,” Asmon answered, sharing their handles. “They basically run the entire YouTube account lol. So basically, any content I post is edited or uploaded by them and they just get a cut of the ad revenue. It’s a super good system tbh, almost everyone on YouTube does it.”

“Interesting,” Musk said.

Musk’s sharing of his private conversation with Asmongold sparked a large reaction from fans following the situation, prompting a Community Note explaining that Asmon’s editors don’t “control” his content in the vein of a newspaper editor or other such profession.

Instead, Asmongold’s video editors simply edit his Twitch streams for time and upload them to his YouTube channel.

Musk went on to take jabs at Asmon’s gaming skills in another post, writing, “I’m on hundreds of streams on YouTube/Twitch playing live with the world’s best players.

“No other way to say this, but, while Asmon IS good at caustic commentary and making fun of people, he is NOT good at video games.”

Asmongold responds after Elon Musk leaks X DMs

Asmongold reacted to Elon’s post not long afterward, saying that while leaking their DMs was one thing, the insults toward his gaming career were “absolutely uncalled for.”

“Come on, man. [Level] 97 is too high,” Asmon went on to say in a live stream. “If you want to have somebody play your account, that’s fine, but you can’t go and act like you played it yourself.”

Since then, Musk has remained mum regarding his friendship with Asmongold, and the Twitch streamer has not uploaded any more content discussing their clash, leaving the internet wondering what will come of their relationship now that everything’s out in the open.