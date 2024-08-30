Who is xQc’s girlfriend? Streamer’s dating history explained

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has had a more tumultuous dating history than most, leaving many interested in the streamer’s current relationship status.

The popular Canadian streamer has amassed over 12 million followers since he first began his online career in 2014, and the fame and public spotlight have also resulted in much interest in xQc’s love life.

However, he hasn’t always had luck with love and has even spent time battling it out in court after a certain ex, Adept, made a series of allegations against him.

But who is he seeing now? Here’s everything to know about xQc’s current relationship status and his dating history.

xQc was believed to be roommates with fellow content creator Samantha ‘AdeptTheBest’ Lopez for years, though many suspected the pair were secretly dating.

As it turns out, those suspicions were in fact correct, with the couple admitting they were together romantically in March 2021, and had been dating since 2019.

Only months after going public, the couple broke up in August after a fight. Nonetheless, they were able to reconcile and were soon back together.

Adept would later claim they had even married for three years after tying the knot in 2020, however, xQc would go on to deny the marriage was ever real.

xQc & Adept break up and go to court

On September 15, 2022, xQc and Adept broke up for the final time with the Twitch streamer claiming he had felt forced to cut ties as Adept didn’t get along with his brother.

Adept would end up making several serious allegations against xQc on stream, including accusing him of sexual assault and emotional abuse.

The pair soon began a lengthy divorce with multiple court cases and on March 27, xQc revealed on stream that he had “won” all of them.

Shortly after ending things with Adept, fans began to speculate that xQc was now seeing Twitch streamer Courtney ‘Nyyxxii’ Shepherd.

Twitch: xQc Rumours the pair were dating sparked after an on-stream kiss.

The rumors were confirmed on November 1, 2022, after the pair expressed their feelings for one another on stream. However, the romance was ultimately short-lived.

Half a month later on November 17, xQc said they were no longer seeing one another and admitted he had ended things as he didn’t “align” with Nyyxxii “as a whole”.

Instagram/Fran xQc and Fran had a photo snapped while attending TwitchCon.

In early June 2023, xQc and former Overwatch streamer Fran began officially dating. The Twitch streamer’s former relationship with Adept proved a challenge for the new couple, with xQc describing the situation as a “living nightmare”.

Once again, the relationship was only brief and things ended in August. In a tell-all stream, Fran announced that the main reason for their breakup wasn’t Adept, but because xQc had cheated. When she brought him on stream, he admitted to this being the case.

In 2024, xQc got back into the dating scene once more and began a relationship with Aikobliss, with the latter confirming so during a June 13 Twitch stream.

While it may still be early days for the couple, things seem to be going well after Aiko gushed about how it was “the best relationship” she had “ever been in”.