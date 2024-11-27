What happened with Magician Max on Kai Cenat subathon? Kai furious as prank goes wrong

Kai Cenat was left dumbfounded after Magician Max pulled off a huge stunt on his stream, potentially endangering his life and risking Kai getting banned from Twitch, or worse.

Kai is reaching the end of his month-long subathon, dubbed ‘Mafiathon 2’, and has broken all kinds of records in the process.

Most notably, he is pushing on for almost 600,000 subscribers at the time of writing, a record that many could not have envisioned would even be possible.

However, his stream was derailed in the early hours of Wednesday, November 27, when Magician Max – also known as Max Major, who he has collaborated with in the past – attempted a stunt that put his own life in danger.

Magician Max “prank” risked his own life

Kai and his friends were taken down to the basketball court where Max stood on scaffolding, with three rope nooses tied behind him. Each rope was tied to a ripcord placed in front of Kai, who was given the choice of which color cord he wanted to pull.

After a test run, Kai was left with two cords, at which point Max placed one around his neck and let Kai choose, saying that he “knows he’ll make the right choice.”

Kai pulled the red cord and Max rose into the air, with everyone in attendance immediately seriously disturbed as Kai told the crew to “put the camera down.”

Once Kai got back to his setup, he found a note with a URL for a video, in which Max explained it was all pre-meditated and he knew exactly what was going to happen.

Kai went on to explain that he had no clue what the trick was going to be when Max spoke to him about it, just that he had been told it would “break the internet.”

He added: “Max told my team that he was doing a whole other thing at the end, it was nothing related to that. Then he did that.”

He spent the following hour or so dwelling on the situation, trying to contact Max to get him to come back to explain, but the magician rejected all calls and did not want to return.

Finally, he sent Kai a text saying to “let the story be what it is” and that coming back to the stream will not change anything.

Kai facing backlash over stunt

Since the clip started going viral, Kai has begun facing backlash from both fans and critics, saying that he shouldn’t show that content on stream.

Some users shared the clip and claimed that Kai had “full control” over what was happening, suggesting that he had been told what the cords were attached to and could have simply not pulled them.

Some, however, argued that it was “not Kai’s fault” and he shouldn’t be under fire because of it, as he and his team were misled.

Kai eventually decided to move on and continue with his stream as usual, though the moment and everything that followed went viral in the hours following.

The streamer has had some huge moments throughout Mafiathon 2 with some big celebrities including Marlon Wayans and Chris Brown, and he will be hoping this doesn’t overshadow the overwhelmingly positive memories of his subathon.